Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 1.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Ball by 2.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Ball stock opened at $52.71 on Monday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $71.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

