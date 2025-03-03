BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

BancFirst Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.44. The company had a trading volume of 108,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,787. BancFirst has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $132.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average is $114.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.05.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $589,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,820. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,500. This represents a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $3,500,350. Company insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BancFirst

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BancFirst by 31.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 32.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BancFirst by 35.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in BancFirst by 26.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BancFirst by 40.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after buying an additional 29,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

