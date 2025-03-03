Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 744037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,893,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,236 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 9,101,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,585,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $732,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
