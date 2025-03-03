Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Collier Financial acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $354.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.