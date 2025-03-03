Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,558 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $84,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAD. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,049.40. The trade was a 13.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.86, for a total value of $126,054.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,786.90. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $344.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $360.08 and a 200-day moving average of $340.96.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

