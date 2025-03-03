Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $86,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Saia by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 249,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,833,000 after acquiring an additional 105,356 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,767,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Saia by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 692,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,761,000 after purchasing an additional 64,351 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,979,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Saia by 11.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 303,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,744,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saia

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.34, for a total transaction of $3,671,619.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,599,114.30. This trade represents a 29.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 799 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.74, for a total value of $394,498.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,482.46. The trade was a 8.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,181. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $620.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Saia from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $524.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.12.

Saia Price Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $409.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.90 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.69.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.03). Saia had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

