Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,926,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,087 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $91,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 56.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,237,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,934,000 after acquiring an additional 802,816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,068,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,659,000 after purchasing an additional 617,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $16,612,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 1,825,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,271,000 after buying an additional 264,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,267,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,570,000 after buying an additional 162,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Steven J. Lykken acquired 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $159,232.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,537. This trade represents a 223.32 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.