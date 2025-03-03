Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,760 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in News were worth $83,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in News by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NWSA

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.