Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,760 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,041,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,760 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in News were worth $83,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in News by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 60,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in News by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.
News Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $28.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.
News Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on NWSA. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded News to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
