Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Price

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

EIX stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $49.06 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $43,728,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

