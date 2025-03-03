Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Price

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 26.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMRX. StockNews.com downgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.5 %

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $730.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.21 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 346.26% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Gautam Patel sold 17,410 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $139,454.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,272,122.76. This trade represents a 0.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $1,292,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,841,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,548,000 after buying an additional 218,025 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,991,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 278,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,813,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 26,536 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after purchasing an additional 995,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,753 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.