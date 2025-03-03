Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

The stock has a market cap of $781.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.83.

Beacon Lighting Group Limited retails lighting products in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, markets, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products. It provides pendant, track, bathroom, outdoor, downlights, step, smart, LED, ceiling, down, spot and bar, strip and cabinet, wall lights and sconces, and lamps lightning products, as well as candles.

