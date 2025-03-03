Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.04

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.
Beacon Lighting Group Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $781.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.83.
Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Beacon Lighting Group
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Meme Stock Mania 2.0: Retail Investors Fuel the Comeback
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Lighting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Lighting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.