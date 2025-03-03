Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $271.80, but opened at $255.83. Beigene shares last traded at $245.79, with a volume of 250,731 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 732,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $190,535,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 730,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,966,920. The trade was a 50.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.04, for a total value of $310,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, insider Lai Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $1,286,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 920,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,888,251.60. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Beigene Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

