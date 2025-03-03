Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.19 and last traded at $59.45. 42,369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 37,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.20.

Several analysts recently commented on BLTE shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on Belite Bio from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Belite Bio from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Belite Bio Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.50 and a beta of -1.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 7,122.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Belite Bio by 28.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

