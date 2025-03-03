Bellecapital International Ltd. Has $278,000 Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Bellecapital International Ltd. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 155.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day moving average is $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 22.44%. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.77%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

