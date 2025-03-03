Best Utility Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 2nd

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, Ford Motor, and AES are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, natural gas, and waste management. These stocks are often seen as relatively stable investments because their services are in consistent demand, which can lead to steady dividends and less sensitivity to economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.33. The stock had a trading volume of 115,346,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $12.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $515.22. 6,846,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,680. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 12-month low of $395.66 and a 12-month high of $515.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $468.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.04.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Eaton stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.21. 4,805,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,585,815. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a one year low of $255.65 and a one year high of $379.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.54. The stock had a trading volume of 137,899,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,110,602. The firm has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

AES (AES)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Shares of NYSE:AES traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.59. 71,503,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,878,539. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. AES has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

