BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has increased its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% Price Performance

Shares of BANFP remained flat at $26.30 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $25.80.

