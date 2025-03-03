B&I Capital AG Takes $5.45 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 92,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,000. Ventas comprises approximately 1.8% of B&I Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $69.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 364.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.29. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $69.25.

Ventas Increases Dividend

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.83. Ventas had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 1,010.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 214,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $14,645,401.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,138,143 shares in the company, valued at $77,644,115.46. This represents a 15.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $243,558.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,373. The trade was a 25.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

