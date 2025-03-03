Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Biodesix had a negative return on equity of 275.79% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.

Biodesix Stock Down 10.1 %

NASDAQ BDSX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,435. Biodesix has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $103.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Insider Activity at Biodesix

In other Biodesix news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $76,967.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 701,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,791.24. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 128,702 shares of company stock valued at $118,406 in the last three months. 69.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

