Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.29), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $37.09 on Monday. Biohaven has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $62.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $1,042,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,368,741 shares in the company, valued at $85,132,551.54. The trade was a 1.24 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

