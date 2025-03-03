Bitcoin Stocks To Follow Now – March 3rd

iShares Bitcoin Trust, MARA, Riot Platforms, CleanSpark, and TeraWulf are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bitcoin stocks refer to shares of companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues or operations from Bitcoin-related activities, such as mining, trading, or providing financial services for the cryptocurrency market. By investing in these stocks, investors gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s volatility and market trends without having to directly purchase and hold the cryptocurrency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

iShares Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,866,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,941,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.81. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $61.75.

MARA (MARA)

Shares of MARA stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.82. 38,155,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,028,371. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 5.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. MARA has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.51. 16,851,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,514,670. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36. Riot Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87.

CleanSpark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Shares of CLSK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.26. 18,444,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,762,781. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.02 and a beta of 4.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. CleanSpark has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.00. 27,056,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,520,590. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.59. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

