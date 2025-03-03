BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,037 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $89,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $101.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $108.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

