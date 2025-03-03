BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI) Insider Robert Millner Buys 15,384 Shares

BKI Investment Company Limited (ASX:BKI – Get Free Report) insider Robert Millner purchased 15,384 shares of BKI Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,460.48 ($16,435.08).

BKI Investment Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Get BKI Investment alerts:

BKI Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from BKI Investment’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. BKI Investment’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About BKI Investment

BKI Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets. It invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It also invest in well managed, quality Australian companies. The firm primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BKI Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKI Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.