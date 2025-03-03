BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.40. 741,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,311,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,183,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,930,000 after buying an additional 98,210 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the third quarter worth $15,901,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 943,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 534,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,364 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

