BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,400 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the January 31st total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BCAT stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $15.40. 741,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.97. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $17.18.
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.46%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
