BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80.

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

