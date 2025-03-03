BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 9th.
BlackWall Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.80.
BlackWall Company Profile
