Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 420.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $27,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOX. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,659,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 246,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 629.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 161,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 139,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,371,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,900,000 after purchasing an additional 134,175 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,314,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,999,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,592,503.70. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $148,808.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,935.46. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,889,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.88.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

