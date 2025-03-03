Bravias Capital Group LLC Invests $278,000 in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 510.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21,300.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRL shares. DA Davidson upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.
Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure
In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total value of $351,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of STRL stock opened at $127.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.11. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $206.07.
Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
