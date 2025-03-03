Bravias Capital Group LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSCO opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.0645 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,200. This trade represents a 33.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

