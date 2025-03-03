Bravias Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,086,020 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,909,350,000 after purchasing an additional 290,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 19,472,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,195,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.84.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

