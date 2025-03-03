Bravias Capital Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 30,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 172,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

FENY opened at $24.93 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.