Bravias Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,084 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,084 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,425,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $609,789,000 after buying an additional 314,388 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,201,106 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $570,341,000 after buying an additional 71,398 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth about $409,919,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,078 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $163,752,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coinbase Global by 30,664.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,888,000 after purchasing an additional 417,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $215.73 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $349.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $268.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 3.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 25,194 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.95, for a total value of $7,531,746.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.15. The trade was a 70.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $2,566,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,816,082.83. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,069 shares of company stock valued at $63,431,584 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $280.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.56.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

