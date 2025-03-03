Bravias Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,894 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $209.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.29. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.96 and a twelve month high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

