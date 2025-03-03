Bravias Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,125 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,943,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,438,336,000 after buying an additional 68,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,916,000 after buying an additional 219,692 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,694,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $627,034,000 after buying an additional 359,005 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after buying an additional 1,570,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after buying an additional 571,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Melius started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $91.82 on Monday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.59.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,912,390. This trade represents a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,255 shares of company stock worth $4,330,980. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

