Bravias Capital Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 5,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $271.85 on Monday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $250.07 and a 52 week high of $289.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $264.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.