Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, an increase of 55.4% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNTGY. Barclays upgraded Brenntag from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.3 %

About Brenntag

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Brenntag has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $18.72.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

