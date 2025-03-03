Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $877,000 Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 396.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $213.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.46. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.37 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total value of $73,624.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,503.04. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 924 shares of company stock valued at $219,570. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $285.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $284.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.