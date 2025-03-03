Bristol-Myers Squibb Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 40.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $6.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,179,407. The company has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

