Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,122,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,586 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $86,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 222.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 37,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth $776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,959,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after buying an additional 159,388 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 36,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $27.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.80 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

