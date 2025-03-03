Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $77.96

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International
Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance
NYSE:QSR opened at $65.24 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.
Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.
Restaurant Brands International Company Profile
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Restaurant Brands International
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.