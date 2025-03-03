Brokerages Set Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) PT at $77.96

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.33.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QSR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Restaurant Brands International

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,477.20. The trade was a 16.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Granat sold 81,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $5,645,816.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 388,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,211.83. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 379,726 shares of company stock valued at $24,662,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 79.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.24 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.