Brokerages Set The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Price Target at $125.44

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.44.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $650,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $400,000. Brucke Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.82 on Monday. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

