Brokers Set Expectations for RCKT FY2029 Earnings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $861.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

