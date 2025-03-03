Brokers Set Expectations for RCKT FY2029 Earnings

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst Y. Zhong anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $861.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33,166.7% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
