Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$81.97, with a volume of 828565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$81.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.7 %

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$94.39 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Justin B. Beber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.87, for a total transaction of C$2,096,630.00. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

