Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the January 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 730.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,053,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 926,510 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 55.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 847,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 301,996 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 594,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 285,513 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,550,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 415,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 252,120 shares during the period.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 384,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,378. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.