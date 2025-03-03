Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,394 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 10,376 shares.The stock last traded at $58.05 and had previously closed at $57.85.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.88 and a beta of 1.58.

Get Brookfield Wealth Solutions alerts:

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 112.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 151,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 5,644.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,362,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 8,323.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 309,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 306,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Wealth Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.