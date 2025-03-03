Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Holdings Raised by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 1.8 %

BRO opened at $118.59 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.33 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

