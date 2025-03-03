Burford Capital (LON:BUR) Shares Down 10.9% – Here’s Why

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,023 ($12.90) and last traded at GBX 1,101 ($13.88). Approximately 184,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 159,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,235 ($15.57).
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.17) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.
