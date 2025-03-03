C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Insider Angela K. Freeman Sells 8,000 Shares

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,740.53. This trade represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.37. The company had a trading volume of 929,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

