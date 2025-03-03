Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Short Interest Update

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cadiz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CDZIP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.43. 609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,795. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.57. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Cadiz Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

