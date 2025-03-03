California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05), Zacks reports. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%.
California Resources Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at California Resources
In other California Resources news, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,269.20. This trade represents a 34.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
