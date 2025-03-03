Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $68.40 and last traded at $69.01, with a volume of 419362 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.52.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Camtek in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Camtek by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Camtek by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 229,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares during the period. Palisades Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Camtek by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

