Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$100.00 to C$99.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$87.38, with a volume of 963993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$87.67.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$103.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$92.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cormark upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$104.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$81.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Rimmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.14, for a total value of C$93,140.00. Also, Director Victor George Dodig sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.22, for a total value of C$14,132,865.00. Insiders have sold 177,012 shares of company stock valued at $16,687,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

See Also

